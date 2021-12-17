Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMFKY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $52.12 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.