Critical Analysis: Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) & Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

85.5% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thermo Fisher Scientific and Mirion Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 2 15 1 2.94 Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $631.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.45%. Mirion Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.48%. Given Mirion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Volatility & Risk

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Mirion Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific $32.22 billion 8.09 $6.38 billion $21.52 30.73 Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 31,896.30 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Mirion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific 21.93% 28.14% 14.78% Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28%

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Mirion Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The Life Sciences Solutions segment comprises of portfolio of reagents, instruments, and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs, and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of disease. The Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services that are used for a range of applications in the laboratory on the production line and in the field. The Specialty Diagnostics segment gives diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments, and associated products used to increase the speed and accuracy of diagnoses. The Laboratory Products and Services segment involves in providing everything needed for the laboratory, including a combination of self-manufactured and sourced products for customers in research, academic, government, industrial, and healthcare setting

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.