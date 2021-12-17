Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADGI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADGI opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Research analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,567,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,128,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,060,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,138,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.