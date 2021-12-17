Morgan Stanley Downgrades Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut Solvay from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Solvay alerts:

Shares of OTC SLVYY opened at $10.97 on Monday. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.