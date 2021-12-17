Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $30.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. agilon health has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $118,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,985 shares of company stock worth $3,904,858.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,923,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,579,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

