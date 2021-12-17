Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.85. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

