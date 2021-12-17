Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSUGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortescue Metals Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.