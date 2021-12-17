Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.
EMSHF stock opened at $1,055.89 on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a twelve month low of $946.00 and a twelve month high of $1,055.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,008.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $997.18.
About EMS-CHEMIE
Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.