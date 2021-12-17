Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

EMSHF stock opened at $1,055.89 on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a twelve month low of $946.00 and a twelve month high of $1,055.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,008.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $997.18.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

