Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 6,465 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $184,446.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

