The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $91.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the casino operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

