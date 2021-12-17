American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

AOUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of AOUT opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.07. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

