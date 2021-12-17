Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.66

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 73563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 48,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 776,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110,302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

