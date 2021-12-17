Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,358 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Group (ULCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.