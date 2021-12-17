Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

VMEO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of VMEO opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.