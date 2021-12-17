Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

VINP stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Partners Investments

