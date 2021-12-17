Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

