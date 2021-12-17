HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) vs. Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Financial Survey

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HomeTrust Bancshares and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than HomeTrust Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 12.85% 9.02% 1.01% Sterling Bancorp 2.14% 0.84% 0.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Sterling Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $158.55 million 3.11 $15.53 million $1.24 24.37 Sterling Bancorp $155.70 million 1.79 -$12.97 million $0.06 92.27

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp. HomeTrust Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Sterling Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

