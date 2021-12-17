Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.01). Genasys posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

GNSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens began coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Genasys news, CEO Richard Danforth purchased 6,500 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 2,846.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 34,927 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 1.1% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 million, a P/E ratio of 167.58 and a beta of 0.50.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

