F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.77

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and traded as low as $28.53. F & M Bank shares last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 1,622 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.57.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 24.88%.

F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers.

