The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €145.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €145.00 ($162.92) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €122.70 ($137.87).

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise stock opened at €131.20 ($147.42) on Friday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($82.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €120.01.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.