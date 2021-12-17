Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.49

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 939668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.85%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 121.95%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.
