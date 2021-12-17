Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading Down 10.6%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) fell 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.43. 103,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 63,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Spark Power Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.71 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.