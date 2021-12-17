Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading Down 10.6%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) fell 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.43. 103,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 63,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Spark Power Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.71 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

