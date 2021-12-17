Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $23,571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

