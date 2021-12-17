Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 754,100 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the November 15th total of 490,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRNNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Hydro One has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

