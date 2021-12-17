CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $27.77 on Friday. CHS has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

