Berenberg Bank Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to 3,700.00

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from 4,100.00 to 3,700.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,862.50.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

