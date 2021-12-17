QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.