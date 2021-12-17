Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

KHNGY opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

