Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Orpea stock opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.60. Orpea has a 52 week low of $90.13 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Get Orpea alerts:

About Orpea

Orpea SA engages in the operation of geriatric healthcare facilities. Its services include nursing home, psychiatric care clinics, home care, post-acute and rehabilitation clinics. The company was founded by Jean-Claude Marian in 1989 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Orpea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orpea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.