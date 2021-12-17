Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Orpea stock opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.60. Orpea has a 52 week low of $90.13 and a 52 week high of $141.77.
About Orpea
