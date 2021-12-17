$162.81 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will report sales of $162.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.62 million and the highest is $164.00 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $662.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $678.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $670.68 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $711.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

