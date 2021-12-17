JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COMM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.71.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CommScope by 276.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 229,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 15.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 24.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.