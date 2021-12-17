The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 over the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $2,140,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

