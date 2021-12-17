JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report sales of $29.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.04 billion to $30.80 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $29.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $122.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.33 billion to $125.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $122.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.32 billion to $125.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $160.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

