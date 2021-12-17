William Blair Weighs in on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,174,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 634,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

