GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,925 by Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,925 ($25.44) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.88) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($21.54) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,618.60 ($21.39) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,624.20 ($21.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,517.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,456.41. The company has a market capitalization of £81.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

