Chemring Group (LON:CHG) PT Lowered to GBX 355 at Berenberg Bank

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 385 ($5.09) to GBX 355 ($4.69) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CHG opened at GBX 288.50 ($3.81) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 296.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 304.72. Chemring Group has a 52 week low of GBX 244.40 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 346 ($4.57). The stock has a market cap of £816.89 million and a P/E ratio of 20.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

