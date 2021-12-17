Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.17

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.10. Biloxi Marsh Lands shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a market cap of $2.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. engages in owning and managing marsh lands. It focuses on the mineral activities such as lease bonuses, delay rentals, and royalties on oil and natural gas productions. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.

