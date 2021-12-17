UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the November 15th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

UTSI opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

