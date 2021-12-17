Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 21.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,531,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after buying an additional 275,100 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at $11,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter valued at $10,054,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 459.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 834,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 685,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter valued at $7,753,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

