Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,604 ($87.27) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($74.53) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($73.34) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,569.83 ($73.61).

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,524 ($73.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,212.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,168.62. The company has a market cap of £8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.54. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,724 ($62.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,306 ($83.34).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

