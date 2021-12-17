Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.78. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 299,984 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

About Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)

COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

