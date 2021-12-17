Volution Group (LON:FAN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $503.90

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 503.90 ($6.66) and traded as high as GBX 525 ($6.94). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 519 ($6.86), with a volume of 294,474 shares.

FAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.40) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 503.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 485.70. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.61), for a total value of £96,560 ($127,606.71). Also, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.08), for a total transaction of £75,260.60 ($99,458.97).

About Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

