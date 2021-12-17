Scotiabank Downgrades Southern (NYSE:SO) to Sector Perform

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SO. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,743,000 after purchasing an additional 258,872 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.9% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 94,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

