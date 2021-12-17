Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

