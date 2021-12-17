Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (AUPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $779,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $10,841,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.