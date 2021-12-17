Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Now Covered by Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMPX opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

