National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $573.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post $573.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.62 million to $603.63 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $441.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:NFG opened at $62.28 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

