Comparing Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $65.11 million 2.17 -$8.95 million $1.24 13.74 KKR & Co. Inc. $4.23 billion 9.83 $2.00 billion $8.97 7.93

KKR & Co. Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group. KKR & Co. Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwood Holdings Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. KKR & Co. Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR & Co. Inc. pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and KKR & Co. Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 13.80% 9.04% 7.93% KKR & Co. Inc. 44.15% 5.97% 1.44%

Volatility & Risk

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR & Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and KKR & Co. Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A KKR & Co. Inc. 0 3 8 0 2.73

KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus target price of $84.09, suggesting a potential upside of 18.29%. Given KKR & Co. Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KKR & Co. Inc. is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats Westwood Holdings Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities. The Private Markets line manages and sponsors a group of private equity funds that invest capital for long-term appreciation, either through controlling ownership of a company or strategic minority positions. The Public Markets line operates combined credit and hedge funds platforms. The Capital Markets line comprises of global capital markets business. It implements traditional and non-traditional capital solutions for investments or companies seeking financing. The Principal Activities line manages the firm’s assets and deploys capital to support and grow the businesses. The company was founded by Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.