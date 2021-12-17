KeyCorp Weighs in on Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

