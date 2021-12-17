KeyCorp Weighs in on Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04.
Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $15.09.
About Lulus Fashion Lounge
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.