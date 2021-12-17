Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Southwest Airlines Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of ($2.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.54). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

NYSE:LUV opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the airline’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,311,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 20.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,763 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.